23,988 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.3% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

USB opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.26. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.