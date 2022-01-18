3,075 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,155,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,505,000 after buying an additional 55,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,632,000 after buying an additional 14,957 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 306,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 15,594 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 269,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 19,173 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 220,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 40,161 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCS stock opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

