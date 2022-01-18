$33.87 Million in Sales Expected for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to announce sales of $33.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.25 million and the lowest is $32.50 million. New York Mortgage Trust posted sales of $25.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full-year sales of $126.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $125.40 million to $128.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $161.38 million, with estimates ranging from $143.20 million to $179.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 118.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 210,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 51,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 29.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 28.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 18.94 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.19. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $4.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

