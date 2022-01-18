$33.87 Million in Sales Expected for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to announce sales of $33.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.25 million and the lowest is $32.50 million. New York Mortgage Trust posted sales of $25.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full-year sales of $126.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $125.40 million to $128.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $161.38 million, with estimates ranging from $143.20 million to $179.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow New York Mortgage Trust.
New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 118.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 210,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 51,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 29.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 28.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYMT stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 18.94 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.19. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $4.93.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.
About New York Mortgage Trust
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.
