$4.28 EPS Expected for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to report $4.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.76 and the lowest is $3.80. LGI Homes posted earnings of $5.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year earnings of $16.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.50 to $17.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $16.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.83 to $17.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $751.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.17 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.60.

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded down $9.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.51 and a 200 day moving average of $151.23. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $97.20 and a 52-week high of $188.00.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,951,000 after purchasing an additional 60,088 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 51.5% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 9.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the second quarter valued at about $988,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

