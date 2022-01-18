$41.65 Million in Sales Expected for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) will post sales of $41.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.50 million. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities posted sales of $33.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will report full year sales of $140.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.10 million to $140.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $189.57 million, with estimates ranging from $184.52 million to $198.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

Get TPG Pace Tech Opportunities alerts:

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.12 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NRDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Swenson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Mrva acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $182,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 486,113 shares of company stock worth $3,803,109 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 90,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,625,000 after buying an additional 26,984 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,213,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRDY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.32. 53,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,390. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $681.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NRDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.