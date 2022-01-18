$46.15 Million in Sales Expected for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) will post sales of $46.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.40 million and the lowest is $45.90 million. CrossFirst Bankshares posted sales of $44.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year sales of $181.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $183.61 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $188.74 million, with estimates ranging from $185.10 million to $193.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

CFB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.79. 87,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $16.45.

In other news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $107,226.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $109,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,770 shares of company stock valued at $203,205 in the last ninety days. 9.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFB. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 34.1% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,223,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,823,000 after acquiring an additional 311,236 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 964.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 265,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 240,176 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 42.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 753,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after buying an additional 226,307 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 49.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 91,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

