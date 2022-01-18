$50.67 Million in Sales Expected for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to report sales of $50.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.20 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $53.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $204.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.00 million to $206.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $192.67 million, with estimates ranging from $190.70 million to $195.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.57 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,542,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 488.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 174,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 61.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 429,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after buying an additional 163,847 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after buying an additional 108,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 24.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after buying an additional 79,143 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBCP traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.69. 187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,540. The company has a market cap of $546.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.07. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

