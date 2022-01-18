5,102 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Acquired by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,760,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,634,014,000 after purchasing an additional 71,130 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Textron by 2.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,127,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $497,651,000 after purchasing an additional 176,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,330,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $297,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Textron by 7.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,509,000 after purchasing an additional 121,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

NYSE:TXT opened at $76.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.65. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.36 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.75.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.35%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

