$52.23 Million in Sales Expected for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to announce $52.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. Four Corners Property Trust posted sales of $44.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year sales of $199.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $198.96 million to $199.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $223.84 million, with estimates ranging from $223.13 million to $224.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.
Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 639.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,469 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 48,641.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,201,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,016 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 67.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,014,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,621,000 after purchasing an additional 814,428 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter worth $10,733,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,461,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,439,000 after purchasing an additional 319,813 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:FCPT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.63. 2,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,860. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.39.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 123.15%.
Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.
