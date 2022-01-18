$52.23 Million in Sales Expected for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to announce $52.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. Four Corners Property Trust posted sales of $44.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year sales of $199.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $198.96 million to $199.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $223.84 million, with estimates ranging from $223.13 million to $224.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 639.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,469 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 48,641.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,201,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,016 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 67.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,014,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,621,000 after purchasing an additional 814,428 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter worth $10,733,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,461,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,439,000 after purchasing an additional 319,813 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FCPT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.63. 2,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,860. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 123.15%.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

