$567.10 Million in Sales Expected for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to announce $567.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $543.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $593.86 million. ModivCare posted sales of $398.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. ModivCare had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on MODV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ModivCare in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

NASDAQ:MODV traded down $7.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.54. 118,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,720. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. ModivCare has a twelve month low of $120.10 and a twelve month high of $211.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

