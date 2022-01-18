5,775 Shares in iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI) Purchased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

NYSEARCA:VEGI opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF has a 12-month low of $34.67 and a 12-month high of $43.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.03.

