$58.38 Million in Sales Expected for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) will announce sales of $58.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.80 million and the highest is $58.73 million. Grid Dynamics posted sales of $30.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year sales of $203.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $202.50 million to $203.47 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $253.52 million, with estimates ranging from $243.00 million to $263.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

NASDAQ:GDYN traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,940. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.32 and a beta of 0.67. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $42.81.

In other news, Director Yueou Wang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $378,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marina Levinson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $90,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,702 over the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 120.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 25.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 62.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

