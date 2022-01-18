$586.70 Million in Sales Expected for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will post $586.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $585.15 million and the highest is $588.95 million. Cross Country Healthcare posted sales of $215.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $374.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

CCRN stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.23. 7,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,900. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 17.2% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,430,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,132,000 after purchasing an additional 356,832 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 138.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,332,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,774,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,687,000 after purchasing an additional 34,574 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,187,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,613,000 after purchasing an additional 98,833 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 691,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 43,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

