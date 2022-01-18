58,709 Shares in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Acquired by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 58,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,261,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,503,000 after acquiring an additional 128,358 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,032,000 after buying an additional 762,682 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 389,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 49,037 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SHO opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.81.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHO. TheStreet upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

