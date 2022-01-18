$590.97 Million in Sales Expected for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to announce $590.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $585.00 million to $595.00 million. BrightView posted sales of $554.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year sales of $2.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $673.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.58 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of BV traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.86. The company had a trading volume of 342,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55. BrightView has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

In other BrightView news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $86,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in BrightView by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

