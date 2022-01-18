6,329 Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 86.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 105.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 35.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DDIV opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average of $32.34. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $35.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.336 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

