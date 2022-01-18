6,336 Shares in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $34,269.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.94. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $41.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 99.08%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RYN. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.