7,950 Shares in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Acquired by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 1,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $759,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $102,024.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 616,060 shares of company stock worth $30,091,295 over the last 90 days.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.67.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.82.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

