8,178 Shares in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Bought by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in ABB by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.90. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

