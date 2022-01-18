83,900 Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 78,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 3.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 12.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.79 per share, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

ELAN opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of -19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.84. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

