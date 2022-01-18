8,659 Shares in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.10% of Seneca Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SENEA opened at $47.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.10. Seneca Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $62.37. The firm has a market cap of $415.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $372.26 million for the quarter.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

