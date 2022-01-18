$95.36 Million in Sales Expected for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will post $95.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.00 million. NeoPhotonics posted sales of $68.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year sales of $305.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $300.54 million to $311.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $380.60 million, with estimates ranging from $363.03 million to $400.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NeoPhotonics.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. NeoPhotonics’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NPTN shares. DA Davidson cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities cut shares of NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

In other news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,388 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $261,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 48,587 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $730,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,078 shares of company stock worth $5,667,477 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 12.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 29,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 19.6% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 949,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after buying an additional 155,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 643,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $16.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.30.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.