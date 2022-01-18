AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) will report $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AAON will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. AAON’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on AAON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $287,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,306 shares of company stock worth $2,770,287. 21.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AAON by 12.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in AAON during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

AAON stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.80. The company had a trading volume of 180,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,539. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.54. AAON has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $83.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 28.79%.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

