Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Somerville Kurt F’s 7th Largest Position

Somerville Kurt F lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,249 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 3.5% of Somerville Kurt F’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $22,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,991,000 after acquiring an additional 36,771 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,372 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 295.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $128.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $226.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Citigroup increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.23.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

