Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANF shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $34.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,185,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,699. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $22.29 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

