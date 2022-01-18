Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Shares Up 3.8%

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s share price shot up 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.89. 7,971 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,321,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 258.68% and a negative net margin of 1,332.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Absci Corp will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABSI. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Absci in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Absci in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Absci in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Absci in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Absci Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

