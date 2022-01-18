Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Lowered by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,446,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus lifted their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.76.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,496 shares of company stock worth $5,865,002. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ACN traded down $5.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $347.83. 39,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,000. The business has a 50 day moving average of $378.56 and a 200-day moving average of $347.95. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

