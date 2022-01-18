ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of ACMR traded down $7.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.51. 11,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.32. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $60.84 and a 52-week high of $144.81.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.88%. ACM Research’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 50.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

