Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Adrian Rawcliffe Sells 11,096 Shares

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $35,396.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Adrian Rawcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, Adrian Rawcliffe sold 14,362 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $51,128.72.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Adrian Rawcliffe sold 5,532 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $22,459.92.

NASDAQ ADAP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.06. 713,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,114. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,499.92% and a negative return on equity of 53.31%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,033,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,306,000 after buying an additional 1,128,061 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after buying an additional 1,126,597 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,584,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 654,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after buying an additional 644,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

