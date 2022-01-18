Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp Sells 400 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp cut its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $10,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.8% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

SCHP opened at $61.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.75. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $64.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.