Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 52,570 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR) by 130.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,570 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 6.63% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EAPR. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter worth $2,978,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter worth $849,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAPR opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.79. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $25.85.

