Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 12,570 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 92.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 160,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 77,210 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 112.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 589,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,409,000 after acquiring an additional 312,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 30.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 388,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after acquiring an additional 91,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $116,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock worth $221,247,421 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CG stock opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average is $51.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.27.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

