Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 40.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 22.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of FMC by 59.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

FMC stock opened at $114.10 on Tuesday. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

