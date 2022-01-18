Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.28% of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 99.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $261,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $763,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $28,000.

DIG stock opened at $101.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.24. ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $101.68.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

