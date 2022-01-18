Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.37 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 644.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 330.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock opened at $62.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.16. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $81.39.

