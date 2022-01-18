AES (NYSE:AES) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.47

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.47 and last traded at $22.57, with a volume of 44263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Get AES alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AES’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 6,991.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in AES by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 984,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,626,000 after acquiring an additional 217,288 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of AES by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 237,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 77,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AES Company Profile (NYSE:AES)

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.