Aew Capital Management L P Has $20.74 Million Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Aew Capital Management L P lowered its position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,307,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,036,500 shares during the quarter. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 1.05% of Paramount Group worth $20,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $448,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Paramount Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $436,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 145,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 17,637 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Shares of Paramount Group stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.35. 11,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,240. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.59, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -164.71%.

PGRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.