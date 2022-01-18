Aew Capital Management L P Increases Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Aew Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 637,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,000 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust makes up 2.7% of Aew Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.23% of Digital Realty Trust worth $92,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,104,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,635,966,000 after acquiring an additional 125,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,941,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,398,596,000 after acquiring an additional 175,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,110,000 after acquiring an additional 382,954 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,034,000 after acquiring an additional 666,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,923,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,752,000 after acquiring an additional 110,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.54.

NYSE:DLR traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.23. 4,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,700. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.78%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

