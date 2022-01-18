Aew Capital Management L P Sells 570,100 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Aew Capital Management L P reduced its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,538,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570,100 shares during the period. Americold Realty Trust comprises 1.3% of Aew Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $44,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COLD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,060,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,166 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 17,889,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,800 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,989,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,512,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,044,000 after purchasing an additional 968,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,670,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,893 shares in the last quarter.

COLD stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $29.29. 11,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,400. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.21.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -293.32%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COLD. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

