AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the lowest is $1.51. AGCO reported earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year earnings of $9.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $11.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. OTR Global lowered shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Shares of AGCO opened at $126.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $101.69 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,991,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,145,000 after acquiring an additional 170,195 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AGCO by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,486,000 after buying an additional 1,493,776 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,552,000 after buying an additional 261,775 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AGCO by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,766,000 after buying an additional 18,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,795,000 after purchasing an additional 126,068 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

