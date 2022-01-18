AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 357 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 501,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,225,000 after purchasing an additional 37,449 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 88,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,403,000 after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $615.24 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The stock has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $633.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $618.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total transaction of $76,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total value of $63,753.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542. 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Bank of America downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Benchmark downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $729.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

