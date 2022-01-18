AGF Investments Inc. Buys 12,362 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,367 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,088 shares of company stock worth $2,345,456 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

F stock opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average is $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $100.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.