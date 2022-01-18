AGF Investments Inc. Buys 188 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $343.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.48. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $235.19 and a one year high of $359.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.51%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total transaction of $1,716,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,157 shares of company stock worth $26,885,395. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.61.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

