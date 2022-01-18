AGF Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,963,000 after acquiring an additional 33,253 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 710,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,595,000 after acquiring an additional 19,498 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 112,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,072,000 after buying an additional 18,453 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.73.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $118.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

