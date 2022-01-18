AGF Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 551 Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,001,000 after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ANTM opened at $452.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $286.04 and a one year high of $470.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $435.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $485.29.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

