AGF Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 78.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,931 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after buying an additional 16,661 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 105.1% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 43,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Edward Jones cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

ATVI opened at $65.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

