AGF Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

AGF Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,413 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $3,783,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DHI opened at $98.53 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.04 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.27 and a 200 day moving average of $94.79. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

DHI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.93.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

