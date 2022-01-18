AGF Investments LLC Has $319,000 Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

AGF Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,594 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,928,956 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $53,085,000 after buying an additional 859,791 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,607,271 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,232,000 after buying an additional 881,775 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 597,716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,139 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $626,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $186,536.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,457 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

JNPR stock opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.15.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.78%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.