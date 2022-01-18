AGF Investments LLC Has $440,000 Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% during the third quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 163,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,206,000 after acquiring an additional 157,128 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.0% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 699,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,847,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 14.4% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 9.4% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENB. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

NYSE ENB opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.83. The company has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.