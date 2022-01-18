AGF Investments LLC Makes New $151,000 Investment in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XRX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Xerox by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Xerox by 439.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 443,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after buying an additional 360,994 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xerox by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,001,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,531,000 after buying an additional 159,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xerox by 812.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 198,130 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xerox in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

In other news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $102,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 424,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $7,615,050.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 433,594 shares of company stock worth $7,778,381. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average is $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

